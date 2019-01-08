The smarter choice

Sources at Asia e University (AeU) report that students are going crazy about its Online MBA programme and they tell us why.

First and foremost, the programme is said to take flexible learning to the next level. The unique method of learning allows students to study online, whenever and from wherever.

While the former is acceptable, we dig deeper into the latter. Capitalising on new technology, AeU is able to deliver responsive programmes across geographical spheres - at home, in the workplace, on the go, in or out of the country, etc - as well as wherever students are in their learning curve, including their career trajectory and life stage. In a nutshell - AeU brings the MBA classroom to the student.

Lee Kim Jun is an independent consultant who works with a block-chain firm. He swears by the flexibility which was crucial in him being able to complete the MBA programme. “When I started the course in 2017, my management role took me all over the world - from the US to Canada, China and Singapore. It would have been impossible to do a full-time MBA.

“I was also in a sector that was developing and had very little time. Moreover, I was making headway in my career and time was tight,” said Lee who did graduate, but in 2018, two years after he initially signed up for the programme, only because he chose to put his studies on hold to concentrate on his career growth.

Another MBA graduate, Kwan Tang Ho, is now the Aisa Pacific regional manager at KTH Global Services. He signed up for the Online MBA programme in 2017, hoping to bring theoretical balance to his career and counts himself lucky as the combination of his business work experience and the six core courses of the programme gelled.

Now at 49 and having had 25 years of work experiences in two companies, Kwan says he still remembers many things he learned from the modules that included marketing management, managerial economics, managing people and organisations, accounting and finance for managers and strategic management, plus a long list of electives “The marketing management module was just so interesting,” he informs.

Kwan is a true advocate of online courses. “I think it’s an outdated snobbery to say online courses don’t measure up to the package offered by full-time courses at brick-and-mortar schools.

“My life is running at 200 mph, there’s no time to settle down, and I shouldn’t have to. And thanks to AeU, I could take time to learn new skills, to think about them, and apply them to the business I was and am now in,” says Kwan.

Sumita Chandra is another graduate of the Online MBA. She finished her course in 2018 and sings praises on the online study approach which she agrees is an advantage over a full-time classroom study concept. She also mentioned that AeU offered students the ability to excel in management, financial analysis and decision-making skills alongside access to a business-focused community with whom she would not have met on her own.

“One of the great things at AeU was the camaraderie; and due to the alumni networking, and the opportunity to meet other people when visiting lectures came down - yes, you’re working independently but you also develop a network,” says Sumita, one where she learnt a lot more about herself, on how to interact with others, and on being more perceptive about what’s happening in the industry.

All three graduates agree that the Online MBA provided them with invaluable practical and theoretical knowledge but also state that the major advantage was the students’ freedom to direct their own learning for a first-class education, on their own terms. “If not for that, I would not have an MBA today - it wouldn’t have been possible,” Lee concluded.