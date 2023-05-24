Aussie cops seize 300kg of meth hidden in steel machinery

SYDNEY: Australian police seized more than 300kg of methamphetamine hidden in steel machinery that arrived in Sydney from Mexico, Australian authorities said on Thursday, reported German news agency (dpa).

The drug, also known as meth or ice, was found split in 79 circle-shaped blocks stored within two lead-lined tubs inside a steel hydraulic press which arrived in Sydney by ship on April 18, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Border Force (ABF) said in a joint statement.

The meth’s estimated street value is more than AU$273 million (US$180 million), according to police.

The AFP is now seeking information to identify the crime syndicate behind the importation.

“This seizure shows the extremes that drug trafficking syndicates will go in their bids to smuggle illicit drugs into Australia because of the profits they can make,“ said AFP Detective Sergeant Salam Zreika.

ABF Inspector Marc Rea said the expertise of officers would enable them to detect these consignments no matter how creative the smuggling attempts are.

“In this case, even thick steel couldn’t dampen the determination of our officers in locating the concealed methamphetamine deep inside the hydraulic press,“ Rea said. -Bernama