Boris Johnson meets Ukraine’s Zelensky in Kyiv

KYIV: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday visited Kyiv for talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a show of support for Ukraine against what he called “Russia’s barbaric campaign”.

Johnson is the latest European leader to visit Kyiv this weekend, following the discovery a week ago of the bodies of civilians in towns from which the Russian had just army retreated.

“Today, I met my friend President Zelensky in Kyiv as a show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine,“ Johnson said on Twitter.

“We’re setting out a new package of financial (and) military aid which is a testament of our commitment to his country’s struggle against Russia’s barbaric campaign.”

Zelensky posted photographs of himself welcoming the UK leader to Kyiv, which until recently had been under attack by Russian forces.

Johnson was pictured wearing a dark suit, while Zelensky donned khaki overalls, his signature outfit for public appearances since Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February.

“Welcome to Kyiv, my friend,“ Zelensky said on Telegram.

The Ukrainian leader is known to have a warm relationship with Johnson, about whom he speaks with admiration.

“Boris Johnson is one of the most principled opponents of the Russian invasion, a leader in sanctions pressure on Russia and defence support for Ukraine,“ Zelensky said.

His chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said Johnson was one of Ukraine’s “true friends”.

“Since the very beginning of the Russian aggression Zelensky has been in touch with him,“ Yermak said on Twitter.

“Thanks Boris Johnson for decisive stance and helping Ukraine in the time of utmost need. Thanks for all the support and weapons the UK is providing us,“ he added.

London did not announce Johnson's Ukraine visit ahead of time, with the prime minister himself batting away questions about a possible visit at a news conference on Friday.

At the same event, Johnson announced that the UK would send “high-grade military equipment” worth £100 million ($130 million, 120 million euros) to Ukraine's armed forces.

The package would include Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles, 800 anti-tank missiles, and precision munitions, Johnson said.

Johnson's trip to the Ukrainian capital followed visits to Kyiv by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday and the visit of the Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer earlier on Saturday. - AFP