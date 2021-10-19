India’s Covid-19 tally rises more than 34 million

NEW DELHI: India’s Covid-19 tally rose to 34,094,373 on Tuesday, as 13,058 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

The number of new Covid-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours is the lowest in 231 days, reported Xinhua News Agency quoting the data of the federal health ministry.

Besides, as many as 164 deaths due to the pandemic were reported since Monday morning, taking the total death toll to 452,454.

There are still 183,118 active Covid-19 cases in the country even as there was a decline of 6,576 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 33,458,801 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 19,470 were discharged during the past 24 hours. — Bernama