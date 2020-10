PETALING JAYA: Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) has appointed Dr Hasnita Hashim (pix) as the new chairman of Maybank Kim Eng Holdings Ltd and Maybank Investment Bank effective Nov 2, 2020.

She will take over from Datuk Mohaiyani Shamsudin who retires from the Maybank group on Nov 1, 2020.

Hasnita has served on the board of Maybank since July 1, 2016 when she was appointed as an independent non-executive director.

Hasnita holds a doctorate in nuclear physics from Oxford University and a Bachelor of Science in Physics from Surrey University in the UK. She was also an associate of the Institute of Actuaries, Staple Inn, London.

Hasnita has 30 years of global financial management experience in the field of asset management, structured finance and asset securitisation, with over 20 years in senior management roles at local and multinational companies. She is also known to be a pioneer and innovator in Islamic finance and has extensive relationships with large investors and key business players particularly from the Gulf countries.

Maybank group president & CEO Datuk Abdul Farid Alias said Hasnita’s extensive experience, especially in the field of global financial management will be an asset to Maybank’s Investment Banking group, as it seeks to further strengthen its franchise globally.

“Given the insights that she has in the operations of the Maybank group, we are confident that she will continue to leverage them to lead our investment banking group as we navigate through the current challenging environment.”

Two weeks ago, Maybank appointed Tan Sri Zamzamzairani Mohd Isa as its director and new chairman effective Nov 2, 2020.