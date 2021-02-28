Pick your own fresh produce at Lang Agro Park

LANGKAWI, Feb 28: Have you ever imagined picking up your own fruit and vegetables as well as fish straight from the pond as if you have planted or bred them in your own garden - this exciting experience is what awaits customers at Lang Agro Park, Ulu Melaka, here.

Lang Agro Sdn Bhd managing director Naira Azlin Mat Nasim said that the 2.4-hectare farm was opened in January last year with the concept of agrotourism, and is now the choice of residents from around the island to get fresh vegetables and fruits.

“This integrated farm is divided according to plots including leafy vegetables, fruits and tilapia ponds. There are about 50 types of vegetables and fruits on the farm including eggplant, cucumber, pearl corn, spinach, golden melons, passion fruit and figs.

“Lang Agro Park was the first to popularise the concept of coming and picking vegetables and fruits in Langkawi. We can see how customers who come with family members are happy to pick their own produce from the farm, an exciting experience for them,” she told Bernama recently.

She added that fruit and vegetables on the farm can be picked based on the harvest, which will be announced though its Facebook account.

“Kangkung (water spinach) takes about two weeks to harvest, curly mustard takes four weeks and eggplant takes two months. When the harvest time comes we will spread the word to the public.

“Since it was opened to the public, the response has been very encouraging,” said the graduate of the Department of Agriculture’s Youth Agricultural Entrepreneur Incubator programme.

Naira Azlin said that apart from selling directly to customers, they also supply vegetables from the farm to supermarkets and grocery stores around Langkawi island.

"The supply of vegetables in Langkawi is mostly brought from the mainland, but since this farm was opened we have been able to accommodate about 40 per cent of the market demand on this island," she said.