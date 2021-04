This article is first published in theSun Buzz HERE

It’s tempting to bring all the adorable cats, dogs or bunnies from the pet store home with you. Imagine all the fun you can have with a furry companion at home and the love you’ll receive in return.

You get to pamper and make tons of memories together. However, it might be better if you adopt pets from animal shelters instead of buying them from stores. If you care about the wellbeing of animals, here’s what you need to know about the benefits of adopting animals.

Put a stop to puppy mills

Unfortunately, pets sold at the stores or online sellers may be getting the animals from puppy mills. Puppy mills are breeding facilities that put profit above the welfare of animals.

To meet high demands, these poor animals are often kept in poor conditions and the female animals are kept in cages to breed over and over to the detriment of their health.

Once these animals are no longer profitable, they are simply discarded, killed, abandoned or sold at auctions. Long story short, puppy mills destroy the lives of many animals and adopting a pet might actually save a life of an innocent creature and put a stop to cruel puppy mills.

Save animals from being euthanized