Bruce Willis enjoying summer family time

FOLLOWING veteran action star Bruce Willis’ official retirement from acting following his aphasia diagnosis, his family has had the privilege of enjoying each other’s company in the comfort of their home, far away from Hollywood.

Fans were delighted to learn that the 67-year-old did indeed have a ‘magic summer' with his wife and two young daughters. Wife Emma Heming Willis opened up on Instagram about their time together, posting a video montage of footage of the family.

Set against the background of Maren Morris’s Bones, the Die Hard actor can be seen playing and dancing with his children.

The clip first starts with Willis dancing with his 10-year-old daughter Mabel, before shifting to a shot of him watching something with his youngest daughter, eight-year-old Evelyn.

At one point, Willis is also seen pushing Evelyn on a swing and taking Mabel on a piggyback ride while on a short walk into the woods.

“We don’t believe in perfection over here but #oursummer2022 was pretty close to it. In fact, it was magic,” Heming captioned the video.

In addition to the update, Heming also thanked her husband for supporting her with her own learning difficulties.

“This guy has always made me feel like the smartest person in the room when I felt otherwise,” she wrote in her Instagram stories. “I’ll never forget that and I just love him so much for that.”